WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

Shares of WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $50.25. WPP shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 3,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

