WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $50.25. WPP shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 3,004 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.52) to GBX 1,230 ($15.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,210 ($14.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 750 ($9.19) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

