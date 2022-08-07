W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 10.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74. 36,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,835,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
W&T Offshore Trading Up 7.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.28.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
