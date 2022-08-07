YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.94 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

