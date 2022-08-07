YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in YETI by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in YETI by 1,550.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $40,350,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $36,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

