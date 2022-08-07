YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $76.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.11% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

