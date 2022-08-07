Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Zai Lab has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.86) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZLAB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,068,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 132,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

