Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Zai Lab has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.86) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zai Lab Trading Up 10.9 %
ZLAB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.
Institutional Trading of Zai Lab
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.