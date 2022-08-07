Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($36.08) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday.

Zalando stock opened at €30.85 ($31.80) on Friday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($51.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.51 and a 200-day moving average of €42.03.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

