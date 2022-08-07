Ziff Davis (ZD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ziff Davis to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.52-$6.79 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.52-6.79 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $82.04 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

