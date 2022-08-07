Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Down to $37.66

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $34.89. Zillow Group shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 57,505 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

