Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

ZG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

