Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

