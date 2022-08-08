1,061 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of SHAK opened at $51.56 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

