11,867 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

