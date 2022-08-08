12,072 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,264,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 803,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group



Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

