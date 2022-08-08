12,277 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vale by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale Trading Up 2.6 %

Vale Cuts Dividend

VALE stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

