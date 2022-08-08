12,634 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

