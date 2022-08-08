12,851 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,027,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,638 shares of company stock valued at $45,105. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMTB stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.