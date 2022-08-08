13,989 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.