15,031 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,565.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.