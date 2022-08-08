16,200 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BigCommerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

