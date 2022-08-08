177 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

