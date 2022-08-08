1,785 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12,163.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $254.18 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $254.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

