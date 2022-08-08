2,200 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $96.76 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

