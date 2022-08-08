22,195 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,999,000 after purchasing an additional 471,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

