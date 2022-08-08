3,978 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 832.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Price Performance

MASS opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.24.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

