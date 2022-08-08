48,300 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.77 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

