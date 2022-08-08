7,120 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

