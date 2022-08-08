91,420 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.