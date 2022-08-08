Accuvest Global Advisors Has $696,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

