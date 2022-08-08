Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AMETEK by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

