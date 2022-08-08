Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $146.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.