Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,663 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000.

Shares of CGW opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

