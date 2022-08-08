Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,745 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $373.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.28. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.