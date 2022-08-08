Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,529 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

