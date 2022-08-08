Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.36 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

