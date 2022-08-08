Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

