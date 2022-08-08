Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Ciena stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

