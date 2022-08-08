Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,829,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 482,636 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

