Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $154,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 81.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $95.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $188,811 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

