Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.83 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

