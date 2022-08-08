Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

