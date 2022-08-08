Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 136,512 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $96.28 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

