Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $104,899.78 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.14. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $108.99 and a 1-year high of $215.48.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.