Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $218.58 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

