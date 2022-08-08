Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 4th Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

