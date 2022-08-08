Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

