Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

