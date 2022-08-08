Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.