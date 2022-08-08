Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

AEE opened at $91.30 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

